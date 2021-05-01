United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,278 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

NYSE MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.