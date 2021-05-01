United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

