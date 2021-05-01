United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 4,845 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.17 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

