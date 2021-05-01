Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $930.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.