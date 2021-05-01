Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.55 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $1.59 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00028564 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

