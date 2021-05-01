Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,047.52

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,047.52 ($26.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($26.76). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,018 ($26.37), with a volume of 91,046 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,346.43 ($30.66).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,059.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,046.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

