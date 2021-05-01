UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $73.20.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.