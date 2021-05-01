UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

