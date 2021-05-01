UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,191 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

