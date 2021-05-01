UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,497 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $571.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

