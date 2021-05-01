UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $47.74 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,380 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.