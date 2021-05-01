UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

