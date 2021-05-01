Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 8.8%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $53.31. 904,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,872,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

