U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 165.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

