U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.