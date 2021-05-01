Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TWTR traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,378,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

