Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $367.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.95 and its 200 day moving average is $350.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.