Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $682,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.69 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.