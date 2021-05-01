Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Shares of DCRCU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

