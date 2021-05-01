Tuttle Tactical Management Has $810,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 132.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $236.32 and a one year high of $340.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.