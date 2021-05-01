Tuttle Tactical Management Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 462.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,117 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings V makes up about 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at $9,125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at $4,524,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRSV opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

