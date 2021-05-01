Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Shares of INTU opened at $412.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

