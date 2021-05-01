TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS.

TTMI stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

