Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 71.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

MEDS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Trxade Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

