Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

