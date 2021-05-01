Truist Securities Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.96.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average is $237.50. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

