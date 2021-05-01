Truist Securiti Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

