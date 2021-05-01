Truist Securiti Comments on Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

