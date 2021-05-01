Truist Securiti Comments on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several other analysts have also commented on AJRD. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

