Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

