Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,286.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 203,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 164.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

