Truist Raises First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $52.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective raised by Truist from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.