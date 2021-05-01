Truist Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $42.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.77.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

