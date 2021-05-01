Truist Financial Corp Takes $138,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Truist lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

