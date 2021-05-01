Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.