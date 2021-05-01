Truist Financial Corp Makes New $52,000 Investment in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kadmon by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kadmon by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.