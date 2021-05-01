Truist Financial Corp Makes New $46,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

