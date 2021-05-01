Truist Financial Corp Invests $89,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

