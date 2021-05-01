Truist Financial Corp Invests $109,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.