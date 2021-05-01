Truist Financial Corp Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

