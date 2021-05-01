Truefg LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Truefg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

