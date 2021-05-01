Truefg LLC Has $30.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

IJH stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

