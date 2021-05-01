TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

TBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

NYSE:TBI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.