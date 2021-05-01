TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.
TBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
NYSE:TBI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.
In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
