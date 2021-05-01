TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.82 million-$513.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 284,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,300. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.