Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO Sells $2,215,583.37 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $88.63 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBK. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $143,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

