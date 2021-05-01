Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$133.00 to C$135.00. The stock traded as high as C$130.40 and last traded at C$129.18, with a volume of 45301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 5.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

