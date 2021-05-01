TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TriState Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 214,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,294. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

