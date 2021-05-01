TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.420-3.900 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. 359,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

