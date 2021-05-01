TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TNET opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

