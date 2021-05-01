Trias (old) (TRY) Hits Market Cap of $16.87 Million

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trias (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias (old) has a total market cap of $16.87 million and $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Trias (old) Profile

Trias (old) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

